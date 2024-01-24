Private Advisor Group LLC Has $7.95 Million Position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Free Report) by 177.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 78,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF worth $7,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 474.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter worth $28,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $30,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 681.8% in the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

SGOV opened at $100.61 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.44. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.04 and a twelve month high of $100.74.

