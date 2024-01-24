Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,493 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,716 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 1.11% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $8,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 689.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 1,310.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF during the second quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 47.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period.

Get Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Stock Performance

Shares of RDIV stock opened at $42.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $833.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.09. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $34.64 and a 52 week high of $47.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.71.

Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (RDIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Dividend Revenue-Weighted index. The fund selects the 60-highest-yielding stocks from the S&P 900 and weights them by revenue. RDIV was launched on Oct 1, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.