Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.23 Million Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $8,228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Booking by 41.7% in the second quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 17 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. 92.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of BKNG opened at $3,490.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3,369.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3,139.08. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $2,289.69 and a 12 month high of $3,669.66.

Insider Activity

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $67.86 by $4.46. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. Booking had a net margin of 25.70% and a return on equity of 840.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $53.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total transaction of $6,045,127.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 28 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,497.80, for a total transaction of $97,938.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,217,234.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,767 shares of company stock worth $12,257,819. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BKNG. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $3,600.00 price target on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Ascendiant Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Booking presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,555.62.

About Booking

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

