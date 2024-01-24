Private Advisor Group LLC Has $8.44 Million Stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 108.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,216 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $8,443,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 100.3% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 23,419,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,761,000 after purchasing an additional 11,727,507 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 1,514.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,785,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,435,000 after purchasing an additional 3,551,104 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 98.6% during the third quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 6,539,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,675,000 after buying an additional 3,246,806 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 88.3% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 6,528,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000,000 after buying an additional 3,061,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after buying an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. 6.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock

Shares of NYSE:NVO opened at $105.37 on Wednesday. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52 week low of $65.58 and a 52 week high of $108.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $472.85 billion, a PE ratio of 43.72, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.04.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.04. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 35.20% and a return on equity of 86.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.25.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, glucagon, needles, and other chronic diseases.

