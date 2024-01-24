Private Advisor Group LLC Has $9.93 Million Position in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) by 20.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 375,220 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.37% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF worth $9,932,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CGDV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $357,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $207,000. Capital International Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $24,214,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $701,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $835,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of CGDV opened at $30.03 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.91. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $23.55 and a one year high of $30.09.

About Capital Group Dividend Value ETF

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

