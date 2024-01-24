Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $7,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $149.89 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $167.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 17.50%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 48.48%.

Insider Activity at The PNC Financial Services Group

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.51, for a total transaction of $203,137.83. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,860.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $128.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.53.

View Our Latest Analysis on PNC

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

(Free Report)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.