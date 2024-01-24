Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 200,981 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,978 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 2.91% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $9,637,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,188,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,424,000 after purchasing an additional 152,687 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,202,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 458,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,983,000 after purchasing an additional 47,308 shares during the last quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 320,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,367,000 after purchasing an additional 21,753 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 1,416.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 319,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,491,000 after purchasing an additional 298,329 shares during the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TAXF stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $47.17 and a 52-week high of $51.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.32.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

