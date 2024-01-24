Private Advisor Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (NYSEARCA:GLDM – Free Report) by 56.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 263,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,033 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.18% of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust worth $9,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 1,024.3% in the second quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the period. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust by 471.5% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the period.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Price Performance

Shares of GLDM opened at $40.23 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day moving average is $38.95. SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust has a 12-month low of $35.91 and a 12-month high of $41.34.

SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust Company Profile

The SPDR Gold MiniShares Trust (GLDM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in London vaults. GLDM was launched on Jun 25, 2018 and is issued by State Street.

