Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 12,050 Shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 686,623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,050 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.95% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $9,654,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 13,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 995 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 7.9% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,346 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 149,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after purchasing an additional 5,251 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $149,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 56.3% during the second quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 19,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 6,988 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA PGF opened at $14.85 on Wednesday. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $13.03 and a 52 week high of $16.27. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.19.

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

