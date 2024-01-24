Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 81 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,406 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF worth $8,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 152.2% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Price Performance

Shares of VDC stock opened at $191.96 on Wednesday. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1-year low of $172.75 and a 1-year high of $201.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $188.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $188.47. The company has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

