Private Advisor Group LLC Raises Holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 107,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,713 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF worth $7,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PWB. Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 21,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 241,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,471,000 after purchasing an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $532,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 143,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,398,000 after acquiring an additional 14,671 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

PWB opened at $81.34 on Wednesday. Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $60.58 and a one year high of $81.66. The company has a market cap of $747.51 million, a P/E ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.30.

Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Large Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.