Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,325 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.32% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $8,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Florin Court Capital LLP boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 1,300.0% in the third quarter. Florin Court Capital LLP now owns 70,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,314,000 after buying an additional 65,000 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 6,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after buying an additional 926 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Continuum Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 59,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,539,000 after buying an additional 2,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fortune Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Fortune Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Cloud Computing ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SKYY opened at $91.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.95 and its 200 day moving average is $79.88. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 12-month low of $58.44 and a 12-month high of $91.63.

About First Trust Cloud Computing ETF

The First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (SKYY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ISE Cloud Computing index. The fund tracks an index of companies involved in the cloud computing industry. Stocks are modified-equally-weighted capped at 4.5%. SKYY was launched on Jul 5, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

