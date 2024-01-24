Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 382,918 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Private Advisor Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,176 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382,918 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC owned approximately 0.27% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $8,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 716.2% in the first quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 12,393,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,874,752 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 47.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,150,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656,553 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,305,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,664,000 after purchasing an additional 744,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,142,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,431,000 after purchasing an additional 844,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,936,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,234,000 after purchasing an additional 36,497 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCP opened at $20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.23. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $19.97 and a 12-month high of $20.53.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.0622 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 22nd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.