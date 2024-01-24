Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.370-6.430 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $83.6 billion-$85.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $84.8 billion.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Procter & Gamble from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $177.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank upgraded Procter & Gamble from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.35.

Shares of NYSE:PG opened at $153.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $362.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $135.83 and a 1 year high of $158.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $148.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $21.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.48 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.04%.

In other Procter & Gamble news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,750,499.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 7,946 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.09, for a total value of $1,168,777.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,719 shares in the company, valued at $1,870,837.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 19,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.47, for a total value of $3,017,373.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 24,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,499.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 74,480 shares of company stock valued at $11,264,498. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 46,754,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,936,343,000 after purchasing an additional 510,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,717,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959,527 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,840,449,000 after purchasing an additional 38,495,676 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth about $3,752,321,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,938,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,435,377,000 after purchasing an additional 228,272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.43% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

