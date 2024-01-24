PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Shares Bought by SteelPeak Wealth LLC

SteelPeak Wealth LLC raised its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Free Report) by 37.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Granite Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in PTC by 0.5% in the second quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 15,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 6.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.8% in the second quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 1,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of PTC by 4.7% in the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of PTC by 25.7% in the first quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on PTC. Oppenheimer raised their price target on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on PTC from $184.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded PTC from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $130.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PTC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.08.

In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Staats Aaron C. Von sold 6,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.25, for a total transaction of $1,066,605.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,114,518.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,352,335.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,435 shares of company stock worth $5,898,868 in the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

PTC opened at $178.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $166.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $151.47. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.44 and a 12 month high of $179.17.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $546.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.34 million. PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

