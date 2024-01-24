PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) Reaches New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $184.00 to $195.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. PTC traded as high as $178.80 and last traded at $176.37, with a volume of 37366 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $174.70.

PTC has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on PTC from $177.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on PTC in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on PTC from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PTC from $165.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on PTC from $155.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.08.

Get PTC alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PTC

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PTC

In other news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total transaction of $228,669.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,335.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Catherine Kniker sold 1,477 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.82, for a total value of $228,669.14. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,352,335.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Kristian Talvitie sold 20,652 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.87, for a total value of $3,239,679.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,642,078.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 37,435 shares of company stock valued at $5,898,868 over the last 90 days. 1.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTC. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the third quarter worth about $28,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PTC during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management acquired a new position in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 92.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PTC Stock Up 1.0 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $166.52 and a 200 day moving average of $151.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.23, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.16.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). PTC had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company had revenue of $546.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

(Get Free Report)

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides Windchill, a suite that manages all aspects of the product development lifecycle(PLM) that provides real-time information sharing, dynamic data visualization, collaborate across geographically distributed teams, and enabling manufacturers to elevate product development, manufacturing, and field service processes; ThingWorx, a platform for Industrial Internet of Things; ServiceMax, a field service management solutions enable companies to asset uptime with optimized in-person and remote service and technician productivity with mobile tools.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.