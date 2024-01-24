RTX (NYSE:RTX) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.250-5.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $78.0 billion-$79.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $79.7 billion. RTX also updated its FY24 guidance to $5.25-5.40 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on RTX. UBS Group lowered RTX from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $110.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com lowered RTX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Redburn Atlantic lowered RTX from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered RTX from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $94.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of RTX in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $89.39.

NYSE RTX opened at $89.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.77. RTX has a 1-year low of $68.56 and a 1-year high of $108.84.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $19.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.74 billion. RTX had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that RTX will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.2% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in RTX by 1.2% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its position in RTX by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC grew its position in RTX by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in RTX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for aircraft manufacturers and airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation; and for defense and commercial space operations.

