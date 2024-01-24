SageView Advisory Group LLC Acquires 1,901 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,118 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 1,901 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellsworth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 20,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Day & Ennis LLC increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,234 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 11,969 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $328,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 53,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 22,069 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 26.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.96 per share, with a total value of $259,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 137,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,567,501.08. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 32.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Up 0.1 %

EPD opened at $27.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $27.95. The company has a market capitalization of $58.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.04). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 19.32%. The business had revenue of $12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be given a $0.515 dividend. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 81.63%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Raymond James cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Pickering Energy Partners assumed coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

About Enterprise Products Partners

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

