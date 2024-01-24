SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 109.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PH. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,849,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,794,892,000 after acquiring an additional 190,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,559,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,168,442,000 after acquiring an additional 41,684 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,190,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,244,421,000 after acquiring an additional 50,787 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,696,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,048,800,000 after acquiring an additional 58,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 1.3% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,990,847 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,923,000 after purchasing an additional 24,977 shares during the last quarter. 82.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on PH. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $435.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $465.07.

Shares of PH opened at $469.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.27 billion, a PE ratio of 26.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.89. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $300.86 and a fifty-two week high of $477.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $448.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.58.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 11.92% and a return on equity of 29.56%. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.74 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

