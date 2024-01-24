SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 42.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $609,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Machina Capital S.A.S. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 5,880 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC now owns 10,408 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,389,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 45.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 21,079 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $301.00 to $264.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Friday, October 6th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $255.00 to $238.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Argus downgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $254.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Maria S. Dreyfus sold 10,632 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.62, for a total transaction of $2,409,423.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $921,436.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of PXD opened at $219.14 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $227.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $177.26 and a 1-year high of $257.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.53 by $0.30. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 23.48%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.24 EPS for the current year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $3.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $12.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.84. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is presently 23.88%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

See Also

