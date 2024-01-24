SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 127.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,242 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,555 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bailard Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 0.7% during the second quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 802,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,503,000 after acquiring an additional 5,357 shares during the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 87.7% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 32,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 15,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA SCHB opened at $56.55 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.35. The stock has a market cap of $25.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.59 and a beta of 1.03. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 12-month low of $44.57 and a 12-month high of $56.62.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.