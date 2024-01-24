SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 81.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,214,000 after buying an additional 92,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 23.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 114,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,308,000 after buying an additional 21,636 shares during the period. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 32,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 9,587 shares during the period. Hamilton Wealth LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. Finally, Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 704.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 310,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,167,000 after buying an additional 271,711 shares during the period.

JEPI opened at $55.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.59. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.38 and a 52 week high of $55.97. The company has a market capitalization of $28.91 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55 and a beta of 0.62.

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

