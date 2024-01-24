SageView Advisory Group LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGLT – Free Report) by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,116 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,778 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $728,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VGLT. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 11,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. RHS Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% during the third quarter. RHS Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

VGLT stock opened at $58.83 on Wednesday. Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52 week low of $51.90 and a 52 week high of $67.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.26.

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 22nd. This is a positive change from Vanguard Long-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

Vanguard Long Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

