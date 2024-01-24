SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 17,849 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 56.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,655 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,849 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $7,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 11.4% in the third quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 63,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,827,000 after purchasing an additional 6,487 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,144,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares during the period. Advisor OS LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% in the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 270,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,003,000 after purchasing an additional 37,081 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 90.1% in the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.1% in the third quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,913,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of VIG stock opened at $172.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.64. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $172.97. The stock has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

