SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 676 Shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEM – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 676 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,222,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $229,000. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $453,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $179,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF by 1,091.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 81,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,834,000 after buying an additional 74,791 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of DFEM stock opened at $23.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.96. Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF has a one year low of $22.20 and a one year high of $25.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF Profile

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Core Equity 2 ETF (DFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEM was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

