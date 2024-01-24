SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 689 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,368 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 689 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paladin Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Paladin Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 10,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 11,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 22,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

EFG opened at $95.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $94.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.40. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $67.58 and a 12-month high of $85.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.89.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.