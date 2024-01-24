SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 7,175 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 39.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,333 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,175 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SPTL. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 53.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $27.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.45. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $24.47 and a 52 week high of $31.67.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.