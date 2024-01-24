SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys 98 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,467 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth approximately $1,969,000. Markel Corp grew its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 0.8% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 149,790 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in S&P Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in S&P Global by 115.4% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,154 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 736 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of S&P Global from $422.00 to $452.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $424.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TheStreet raised S&P Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $433.22.

S&P Global Price Performance

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $446.41 on Wednesday. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $321.14 and a twelve month high of $447.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $427.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $399.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.19.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.16. S&P Global had a net margin of 20.20% and a return on equity of 10.72%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. On average, analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This is an increase from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.57%.

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $405.28, for a total transaction of $2,431,680.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,309,076.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.