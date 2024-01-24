SageView Advisory Group LLC Buys Shares of 27,568 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $856,000. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter valued at about $7,358,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 152.6% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 230,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,144,000 after acquiring an additional 138,998 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 49.6% in the third quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 72,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 24,156 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the second quarter worth approximately $389,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 346.4% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after acquiring an additional 35,032 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Trading Up 0.2 %

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August stock opened at $33.81 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $31.98.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

