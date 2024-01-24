SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,630 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,437 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Gleason Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% in the third quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 74.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MPC opened at $153.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.67. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a one year low of $104.32 and a one year high of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $58.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.50.

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $8.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.79 by $0.35. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 34.66%. The company had revenue of $41.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 21.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Petroleum announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the oil and gas company to buy up to 8.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of Marathon Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total value of $914,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at $3,673,258.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Marathon Petroleum news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 1,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.81, for a total transaction of $210,819.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $804,518.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.43, for a total transaction of $914,580.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 24,098 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,673,258.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $152.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $178.00 to $166.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $159.15.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

