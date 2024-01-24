SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,353 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Steward Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in LyondellBasell Industries by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 317 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Ossiam bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance
Shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $94.58 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $94.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.99. The company has a market capitalization of $30.68 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $81.24 and a 52 week high of $102.04.
LyondellBasell Industries Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is 71.63%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research firms have weighed in on LYB. Vertical Research upgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp raised LyondellBasell Industries from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.36.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on LyondellBasell Industries
About LyondellBasell Industries
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than LyondellBasell Industries
- Consumer Discretionary Stocks Explained
- Buy any dip in GE stock even with uncertainty around the spinoff
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Why Microsoft won’t stop at $400
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- 7 best fintech ETFs to buy now
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.