SageView Advisory Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,055 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,222 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $4,338,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Grove Bank & Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000.

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.45 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $61.65 billion, a PE ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $50.95 and a 52-week high of $58.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 19th were given a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.00%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

