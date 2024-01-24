SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $537,000 Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,026 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,398 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV raised its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the first quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 0.3% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 40,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,440,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 4,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 70.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, COO Diane Leopold sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $284,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 88,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,010,614.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dominion Energy Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE D opened at $44.80 on Wednesday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.18 and a 1-year high of $63.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day moving average of $46.99. The firm has a market cap of $37.49 billion, a PE ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.58.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The company had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.6675 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 136.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on Dominion Energy from $56.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com raised Dominion Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered Dominion Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on D

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding D? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.