SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $600,000 Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF – Free Report) by 5.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.18% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 21.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 41.6% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805 shares in the last quarter.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

TAXF stock opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $47.17 and a twelve month high of $51.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.27 and its 200-day moving average is $49.32.

American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (TAXF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds. The fund seeks current income that is exempt from federal taxes. TAXF was launched on Sep 10, 2018 and is managed by American Century Investments.

