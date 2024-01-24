SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $605,000 Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Peoples Bank KS acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 700.0% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at $31,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IVE stock opened at $173.80 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $142.56 and a fifty-two week high of $175.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $169.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.77. The firm has a market cap of $27.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.