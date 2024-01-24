SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $612,000 Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

SageView Advisory Group LLC reduced its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,860 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,829 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $612,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 25,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $262,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 7,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 152,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,579,000 after buying an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 54,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,838,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock opened at $99.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.35 and its 200-day moving average is $93.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $81.81 and a fifty-two week high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

