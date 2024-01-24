SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $663,000 Stake in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,169 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,120 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Entergy were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Entergy by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 307 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Entergy in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 86.52% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Stock Down 0.0 %

ETR opened at $98.33 on Wednesday. Entergy Co. has a 1-year low of $87.10 and a 1-year high of $111.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $101.35 and a 200-day moving average of $98.12.

Entergy Increases Dividend

Entergy ( NYSE:ETR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $3.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.22 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 11.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy Co. will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 14th were paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. This is a positive change from Entergy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 13th. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.94%.

Insider Activity at Entergy

In related news, EVP Marcus V. Brown sold 38,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.53, for a total value of $3,900,478.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,380 shares in the company, valued at $952,351.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ETR shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut Entergy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $117.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Guggenheim upped their target price on Entergy from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Entergy in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Finally, Bank of America raised Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $94.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.82.

Entergy Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and retail distribution of electricity in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

