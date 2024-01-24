SageView Advisory Group LLC Has $917,000 Stock Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $917,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Union Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Salesforce in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Salesforce by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 270 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new position in Salesforce during the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in Salesforce by 350.0% during the second quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 225 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Salesforce news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total transaction of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.00, for a total value of $1,990,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 58,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,727,070. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.71, for a total value of $60,201.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $799,618.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,410,412 shares of company stock valued at $362,670,305 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Salesforce from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Salesforce from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $255.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.64.

Salesforce Price Performance

NYSE CRM opened at $276.76 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $253.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.23. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $149.82 and a 52-week high of $285.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $267.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.23, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.28.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The CRM provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.06. Salesforce had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.71 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

