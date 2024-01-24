SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

SageView Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 10.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 0.6% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 12,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,724,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 5.2% during the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 1,808 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $244,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 3.0% during the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Balchem by 4.6% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BCPC. HC Wainwright dropped their price target on shares of Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Balchem Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of BCPC opened at $141.98 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.85. Balchem Co. has a twelve month low of $110.74 and a twelve month high of $150.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a PEG ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The company had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. On average, research analysts predict that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Balchem Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio is 24.76%.

Balchem Company Profile

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

