SageView Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ – Free Report) by 8.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,773 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 800 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Aire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aire Advisors LLC now owns 31,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,842,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 4,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 4,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 51,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,918,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 9,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ SCZ opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $52.21 and a 1 year high of $62.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.37.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 21st were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

