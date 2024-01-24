SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,784 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FITB. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the second quarter worth $33,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 93.4% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.3% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on FITB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fifth Third Bancorp has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.17.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Down 1.3 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $23.22 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.29. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12 month low of $22.11 and a 12 month high of $38.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 18.58% and a return on equity of 16.25%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 43.34%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

