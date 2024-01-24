SageView Advisory Group LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:CMDY – Free Report) by 95.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,788 shares of the company’s stock after selling 359,396 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned 0.24% of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF worth $813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 7.7% in the second quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,122,000 after purchasing an additional 20,294 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 15,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $282,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF during the second quarter valued at about $500,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF by 235.3% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 196,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,753,000 after acquiring an additional 138,236 shares during the period.

CMDY stock opened at $46.57 on Wednesday. iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $45.85 and a 12-month high of $54.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.53.

The iShares Bloomberg Roll Select Broad Commodity ETF (CMDY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Roll Select Commodity index. The fund tracks an index that holds futures contracts on a roll-cost optimized broad market commodity index. CMDY was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by Blackrock.

