SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,583 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in General Electric by 122,242.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,438,063 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $878,644,000 after purchasing an additional 13,427,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in General Electric during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $635,274,000. State Street Corp raised its position in General Electric by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in General Electric by 106,570.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,248,759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $686,426,000 after purchasing an additional 6,242,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new position in General Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $418,951,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Electric Stock Performance

General Electric stock opened at $129.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market capitalization of $141.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.65, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $124.21 and its 200 day moving average is $116.31. General Electric has a twelve month low of $77.47 and a twelve month high of $132.27.

General Electric Announces Dividend

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.27 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 14.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is 3.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on GE. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on General Electric from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays increased their target price on General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised General Electric from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.43.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

