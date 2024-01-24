SageView Advisory Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL)

SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:EJUL – Free Report) by 113.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,602 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,617 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned approximately 0.54% of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $81,000.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Stock Performance

Shares of EJUL stock opened at $22.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.93. Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July has a fifty-two week low of $21.90 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56.

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July Profile

The Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – July (EJUL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral.

