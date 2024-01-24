SageView Advisory Group LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $859,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFV. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 85,029.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 618,525,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,270,632,000 after purchasing an additional 617,798,804 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 92,577.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 228,843,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,499,342,000 after purchasing an additional 228,596,624 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,196,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,844,000 after purchasing an additional 1,251,848 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,328,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,739,000 after purchasing an additional 872,912 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $542,703,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF stock opened at $51.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.15 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51 and a beta of 0.84. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57. The company’s 50 day moving average is $51.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

