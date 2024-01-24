SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,403 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Free Report) by 23.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,403 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC owned about 0.10% of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GEM. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 283.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 858.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA GEM opened at $29.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $961.70 million, a PE ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.55. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $31.59.

The Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (GEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of emerging market stocks comprising 4 sub-indexes: value, momentum, quality, and low volatility. The index uses multiple factors to pick stocks, and each sub-index receives equal weight.

