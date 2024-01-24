SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 10,428 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

SageView Advisory Group LLC decreased its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 63.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,056 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 10,428 shares during the quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its stake in Starbucks by 80,389.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 125,195,416 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $12,401,858,000 after buying an additional 125,039,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 80,373,017 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $7,961,751,000 after purchasing an additional 3,459,390 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 45,619,709 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $4,519,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,524 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 27,368,437 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,711,111,000 after buying an additional 554,898 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Starbucks by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 26,718,368 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,650,462,000 after buying an additional 8,451,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total transaction of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,964,717.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,754 shares of company stock valued at $807,565. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SBUX. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Starbucks from $103.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.82.

SBUX stock opened at $91.97 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.23. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $89.21 and a fifty-two week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $104.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.29 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.69%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

