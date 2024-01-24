SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 111 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

SageView Advisory Group LLC trimmed its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,767 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. 77.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Union Pacific

In related news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total transaction of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $235,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 98,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,099,795. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $243.27 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.69 and a twelve month high of $246.99. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $234.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.97. The firm has a market cap of $148.30 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.90%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Union Pacific from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Barclays reduced their price objective on Union Pacific from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Union Pacific in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $254.00 target price on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.38.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

