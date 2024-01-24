SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 187 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,277 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 530.3% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at $63,000.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of IJK opened at $79.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $74.88. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.03 and a 12 month high of $80.37.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

