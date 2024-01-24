SageView Advisory Group LLC Sells 2,541 Shares of Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF)

SageView Advisory Group LLC lessened its stake in Cincinnati Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CINF – Free Report) by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Cincinnati Financial were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 11,107.1% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,138 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. AM Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial by 93.1% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 309 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cincinnati Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cincinnati Financial

In other news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of Cincinnati Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Cincinnati Financial news, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $98.78 per share, with a total value of $98,780.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,893,758.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Dirk J. Debbink purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $102.98 per share, with a total value of $205,960.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 51,542 shares in the company, valued at $5,307,795.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cincinnati Financial Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ CINF opened at $111.75 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $104.23 and its 200-day moving average is $103.75. The stock has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.62. Cincinnati Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $95.01 and a twelve month high of $130.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2 billion. Cincinnati Financial had a net margin of 17.12% and a return on equity of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cincinnati Financial Co. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Cincinnati Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Cincinnati Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CINF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Cincinnati Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Cincinnati Financial in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cincinnati Financial from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.67.

Cincinnati Financial Profile

Cincinnati Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through five segments: Commercial Lines Insurance, Personal Lines Insurance, Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance, Life Insurance, and Investments. The Commercial Lines Insurance segment offers coverage for commercial casualty, commercial property, commercial auto, and workers' compensation.

